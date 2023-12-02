Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-7, New England 2-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Patriots will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Patriots and three for the Chargers.

The point spread may have favored New England last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Giants by a score of 10-7. New England gained 63 more yards on the day, but it was New York that made the best of use of them.

The losing side was boosted by Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it looks like Los Angeles got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell 20-10 to the Ravens on Sunday.

New England has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-9 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Chargers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest might not be the best time to bet the Patriots against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England has won all of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last 6 years.