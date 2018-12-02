New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Sunday's NFL game
We're providing live updates of one of the best games of Week 13 between two contenders
Two preseason Super Bowl favorites will meet in New England with seeding on both sides of the playoff picture at stake. On Sunday, the 8-3 Patriots will host the 6-4-1 Vikings in one of the best games of Week 13, a game between two teams that are very much contenders, but have been overshadowed by sexier, more explosive teams in their respective conferences.
The Patriots are in complete and utter control of the AFC East, but they're in a dogfight for playoff positioning. Entering Sunday's slate of games, the Patriots own the second seed in the conference, which comes with the all-important playoff bye, but the Chargers and Steelers aren't far behind. The Vikings, meanwhile, are chasing the Bears in the NFC North with a rematch awaiting them in Week 17. As it stands, they occupy the fifth seed in the NFC after a huge win over the Packers.
Given the importance of the game, we'll be bringing you updates as it all unfolds with our live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap, so be sure to check back later.
