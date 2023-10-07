Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots

Current Records: New Orleans 2-2, New England 1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Patriots are heading back home. They will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Last Sunday, the Patriots took a serious blow against the Cowboys, falling 38-3. New England was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 28-3.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored New Orleans last Sunday, but luck did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 26-9 to the Buccaneers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New Orleans in their matchups with Tampa Bay: they've now lost three in a row.

The Patriots have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 3-1 the Cowboys (the Patriots' opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 77.1% over those games). Meanwhile, the Saints' defeat on Sunday dropped their record down to 2-2.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, the Patriots are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

New England is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

New England and New Orleans both have 1 win in their last 2 games.