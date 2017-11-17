New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders odds: Picks from expert who's 9-4 on Patriots games

The 7-2 New England Patriots and 4-5 Oakland Raiders meet in Mexico City on Sunday. The defending Super Bowl champs are touchdown favorites, up two points from an open of five.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 55, up sharply from an open of 50.

Hartstein knows the Raiders are especially weak defending passes to running backs and tight ends. Now they face a New England team that's the best in the league at that.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead has broken out the past two games, hauling in 10 catches for almost 100 yards and a touchdown. He has added over 50 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Tom Brady leads the league in passing yards (2,807), is second to Carson Wentz in touchdowns (19) and is second to Alex Smith in quarterback rating (108.3). He's fresh off tossing three touchdowns at Denver.

But just because the Patriots have been hot doesn't mean they cover a large seven-point spread, especially at an unfamiliar neutral site.

The Raiders are well-rested coming off their bye week and face a Patriots team that played at altitude last week at Mile High. New England stayed on the road in Colorado before heading down to Mexico City.

Oakland has scored at least 27 points in two of its past three games and quarterback Derek Carr has put up at least 300 yards in three straight. Running back Marshawn Lynch finally got going two weeks ago, rumbling for his third and fourth scores of the season.

And the Raiders have played in Mexico City before, defeating the Houston Texans there last November. They'll have a distinct advantage knowing exactly what to expect at rowdy Estadio Azteca, which has a seating capacity of 87,000.

