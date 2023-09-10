Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots

Current Records: Philadelphia 0-0, New England 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on September 10th at Gillette Stadium.

One of the more interesting stats to watch in this game could be total yards, as these two couldn't have been more different last year. The Eagles finished last season ranked third overall in total yards, having averaged 389.1 per game. The Patriots, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 26th with 314.6 per game.

Looking back to last season, Philadelphia had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 14-3 record. On the other hand, the Patriots didn't have their best season, finishing 8-9.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the Eagles are the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with an even 10-10 record against the spread.

Philadelphia ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 14-2 when favored last season. Eagles fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every matchup netted those bettors $1,756.26. Sadly, the Patriots will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-8 as such last year.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 2 out of their last 3 games against New England.