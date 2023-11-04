Who's Playing

Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots

Current Records: Washington 3-5, New England 2-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

What to Know

The New England Patriots will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

New England started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Miami. They received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 31-17 to the Dolphins.

The Patriots had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 218 total yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Dolphins gained 390.

Meanwhile, Washington pushed their score all the way to 31 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 38-31 to the Eagles. Washington gained 98 more yards on the day, but it was Philadelphia that made the best of use of them.

Despite the defeat, the Commanders got a solid performance out of Sam Howell, who threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. Jamison Crowder brought some help for the Commanders off the bench as he picked up 95 receiving yards and a touchdown.

New England's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.3 points per game. As for Washington, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Not only did the Patriots and the Commanders lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Patriots are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. The Commanders might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

New England is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

Series History

New England has won both of the games they've played against Washington in the last 8 years.