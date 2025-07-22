New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was cleared to return to practice less than nine months after tearing the ACL in his right knee, according to ESPN. The 31-year-old Diggs will be on the field Wednesday for his first training camp with the Patriots after avoiding the physically unable to perform list.

Diggs signed a three-year contract worth $63.5 million in March after one season with the Houston Texans. He spent the offseason working with doctors and therapists at Alkemē Sports Rx in Davie, Florida.

His first few months in New England weren't without controversy. In May, a viral video surfaced showing Diggs holding a pink substance in a baggie while attending a boat party.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addressed the video during New England's voluntary workout period, which Diggs attended.

"We want to make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said. "My message would be the same for all our players that are trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I."

The former fifth-round pick out of Maryland tore his ACL in Week 8 of the 2024 season while running a route against the Indianapolis Colts. Prior to that, he had 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in his eight games with the Texans.

Diggs starred for the Buffalo Bills from 2020-23, where he earned four straight Pro Bowl honors. He led the league with 127 catches for 1,535 yards in 2020 and had six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2018-23 with the Bills and the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He's expected to be a go-to receiver for second-year Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. New England also has Mack Hollins, another veteran free agent acquisition, and third-year slot specialist DeMario Douglas atop its wide receiver depth chart, with young players like Kayshon Boutte, Javon Baker, Ja'Lynn Polk and 2025 NFL Draft pick Kyle Williams battling for a spot.