Current New England Patriots and former Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs suffered a non-contact ACL tear in his right knee almost seven months ago while running a route against the Indianapolis Colts. But the 31-year-old is doing everything he can to be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, when he would make his Patriots debut.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube account, Diggs detailed the intense rehabilitation process he underwent this offseason to ensure that he makes it back on to the field as early as possible.

"I knew it wasn't going to beat me," Diggs said. "I wasn't worrying about being the same player I was before. I'm focused on being better than I was before."

Diggs worked with doctors and therapists at Alkemē Sports Rx in Davie, Florida over the past several months. Much of the focus has been on maintaining strength and balance in both of his legs, a point of emphasis when Diggs was unable to use his right leg in the early stages of recovery.

Alkemē measures the "power production" from each of Diggs' legs -- essentially a measurement of his jump ability -- to cater workouts and ensure that Diggs is getting the most out of his plan. Diggs also goes through a thorough workout regimen featuring weight training, resistance training with bands and various types of cardio and athletic drills to get back to full sprint speed.

"When you start back running, you're trying to, like, be yourself," Diggs said. "And to work to be yourself, it's just like somethings might prohibit you or a slight discomfort but I'm working through the pain right now."

Diggs, whom the Minnesota Vikings drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, starred in Buffalo from 2020-23 before spending one abbreviated season with the Texans. He made 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns through eight games prior to tearing his ACL.

The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract in March.

"I've been getting after it for a long time and I just can't wait to get after it again," Diggs said. "Football never going to get old to me. I got as much passion as I did in the beginning. I'm trying to win again."