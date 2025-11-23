New England Patriots rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell was carted off the field with a knee injury during Sunday's 26-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The No. 4 overall pick went down with the injury in the third quarter and he was officially ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Campbell's leg was landed on at the end of a 4-yard run. He went to the blue medical tent, then looked emotional as he was carted off, putting a towel over his head as he exited the field.

The rookie has played 695 offensive snaps, or 98.3%, this year before going down with the injury.

Patriots left guard Jared Wilson exited the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury. According to ESPN Research, Wilson and Campbell were only the second rookie duo to open a season as starters at left guard and left tackle since 2000.

Veteran tackle Vederian Lowe and veteran guard Ben Brown came in to replace the injured linemen.

This year, the Patriots have remained relatively healthy and started the same offensive line for 10 of their 11 games. Quarterback Drake Maye, who is in the MVP conversation, has benefited from the consistency the offensive line has provided.