New England vs. Buffalo: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Patriots vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
New England Patriots (home) vs. Buffalo Bills (away)
Current records: New England 9-5-1; Buffalo 5-9-1
What to Know
Buffalo and New England will compete for holiday cheer on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Buffalo will be strutting in after a win while New England will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The crowd came for a game last week, and Buffalo and Detroit sure delivered. It was a game that couldn't have wound up any closer, but Buffalo snuck past Detroit for the 14-13 victory. Robert Foster and Josh Allen were among the main playmakers for Buffalo as the former caught 4 passes for 108 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter accumulated 204 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between New England and Pittsburgh, but their 55.5-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. New England fell to Pittsburgh 10-17.
Buffalo are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
The last time the two teams met, Buffalo lost to New England by a decisive 6-25 margin. Can Buffalo avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $198.42
Prediction
The Patriots are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, New England are 7-5-2 against the spread. As for Buffalo, they are 5-9-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 12.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 44.5
Series History
New England have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Buffalo.
- 2018 - Buffalo Bills 6 vs. New England Patriots 25
- 2017 - New England Patriots 37 vs. Buffalo Bills 16
- 2017 - Buffalo Bills 3 vs. New England Patriots 23
- 2016 - Buffalo Bills 25 vs. New England Patriots 41
- 2016 - New England Patriots 0 vs. Buffalo Bills 16
- 2015 - New England Patriots 20 vs. Buffalo Bills 13
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 32 vs. New England Patriots 40
