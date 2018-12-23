New England vs. Buffalo Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Buffalo have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on New England at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo will be strutting in after a win while New England will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a tight match that could have gone either way, but Buffalo were the last squad standing with a 14-13 victory over Detroit last Sunday. Robert Foster and Josh Allen were among the main playmakers for Buffalo as the former caught 4 passes for 108 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter accumulated 204 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. This makes it four games in a row in which Allen has scored a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between New England and Pittsburgh, but their 55.5-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. New England fell to Pittsburgh 10-17. This makes it the second defeat in a row for New England.

Buffalo are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in the past three games.

Buffalo ended up a good deal behind New England when they played the last time the two teams met, losing 6-25. Can Buffalo avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.