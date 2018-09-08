New England vs. Houston: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

New England finished last year at 13-3 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. On Sunday they take on Houston at 1:00 PM. New England will be looking to walk away with the same result they got against Houston last time they played.

New England came out on top in a nail-biter against Houston in that game, sneaking past 36-33. No one put up better numbers for New England than Tom Brady, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 378 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Houston, Brady is still on the squad. That's a big reason why New England is favored to win this one.