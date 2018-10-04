New England vs. Indianapolis updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Thursday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Patriots vs. Colts football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Indianapolis will have a real challenge on their hands tonight. They take on New England at 8:20 p.m. With a combined 943 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
Indianapolis fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 37-34. Indianapolis got a solid performance out of Andrew Luck, who passed for 464 yards and 4 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 268 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. New England made easy work of Miami and carried off a 38-7 victory. With New England ahead 24-0 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
New England's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Indianapolis's loss dropped them down to 1-3. New England's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against an Indianapolis defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Houston, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
