New England vs. Miami: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New England Patriots (home) vs. Miami Dolphins (away)

Current records: New England 1-2; Miami 3-0

What to Know

On Sunday Miami take on New England at 1:00 p.m. Miami is coming into the match hot, having won three in a row.

Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over Oakland last Sunday, winning 28-20. No one put up better numbers for Miami than Ryan Tannehill, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored New England, but luck did not. They lost to Detroit by a decisive 26-10 margin. This makes it the second loss in a row for New England.

Miami's win lifted them to 3-0 while New England's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll find out if Miami can add another positive mark to their record or if New England can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Miami's step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Patriots are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Dolphins.

This season, New England is 0-2-1 against the spread. As for Miami, they are 3-0-0 against the spread

Series History

New England has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Miami.