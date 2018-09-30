New England vs. Miami: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Patriots vs. Dolphins football game
On Sunday Miami take on New England at 1:00 p.m. Miami is coming into the match hot, having won three in a row.
Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over Oakland last Sunday, winning 28-20. No one put up better numbers for Miami than Ryan Tannehill, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored New England, but luck did not. They lost to Detroit by a decisive 26-10 margin. This makes it the second loss in a row for New England.
Miami's win lifted them to 3-0 while New England's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll find out if Miami can add another positive mark to their record or if New England can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Miami's step.
