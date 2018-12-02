New England vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Patriots vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
New England Patriots (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)
Current records: New England 8-3; Minnesota 6-4-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, New England is heading back home. They will square off against Minnesota at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. New England are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point point margin of victory.
Their game three weeks ago wasn't at all kind to New England, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They walked away with a 27-13 victory over the Jets. Among those leading the charge for New England was Sony Michel, who rushed for 133 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.
As for Minnesota, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Chicago, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Minnesota were able to grind out a solid win over Green Bay last Sunday, winning 24-17. The score was all tied up at the break, but Minnesota were the better team in the second half.
Their wins bumped New England to 8-3 and Minnesota to 6-4-1. With a combined 931 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $360.72
Prediction
The Patriots are a solid 5 point favorite against the Vikings.
This season, New England are 6-3-2 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 5-4-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 5.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
