New England vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New England Patriots (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)

Current records: New England 8-3; Minnesota 6-4-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, New England is heading back home. They will square off against Minnesota at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. New England are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point point margin of victory.

Their game three weeks ago wasn't at all kind to New England, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They walked away with a 27-13 victory over the Jets. No one put up better numbers for New England than Sony Michel, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 133 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.

There's no place like home for Minnesota, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They took their match against Green Bay last Sunday 24-17. The score was all tied up at the break, but Minnesota were the better team in the second half.

Their wins bumped New England to 8-3 and Minnesota to 6-4-1. With a combined 931 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Patriots are a solid 5 point favorite against the Vikings.

This season, New England are 6-3-2 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 5-4-2 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.