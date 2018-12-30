New England vs. N.Y. Jets Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Patriots vs. Jets football game
The Jets have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against New England at 1:00 p.m. The Jets will be looking to avenge the 13-27 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
The Jets fought the good fight in their overtime contest last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Green Bay 38-44. The Jets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Sam Darnold, who passed for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, New England received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They were able to grind out a solid win over Buffalo, winning 24-12. That's another feather in the cap for New England, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
The Jets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 3-7-1 ATS when expected to lose.
New England's win lifted them to 10-5 while the Jets' loss dropped them down to 4-11. Sony Michel will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 116 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries last week. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if the Jets' defense can bottle him up.
