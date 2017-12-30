New Giants GM Dave Gettleman starts cleaning house with Hart, Ross moves

New Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is not wasting time. Just two days into his new job, Gettleman has already begun cleaning house.

The Giants announced on Saturday that Gettleman has dismissed vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross, and that he's waived starting right tackle Bobby Hart.

#NYGiants GM Dave Gettleman dismisses VP of Player Evaluation Marc Ross. DETAILS: https://t.co/lpH69nxKzl pic.twitter.com/jWrhTUmHNf — New York Giants (@Giants) December 30, 2017

#NYGiants Roster Moves: OT Bobby Hart has been waived/injured. WR Tavarres King placed on IR. Three players promoted from practice squad. MORE INFO: https://t.co/qjZfDM8Sh8 pic.twitter.com/tGz7ilBU7K — New York Giants (@Giants) December 30, 2017

"I worked with Marc when I was with the organization before," Gettleman said of Ross, who had been with the team since 2007. "I have great respect for him and high regard for his work. Clearly, we're going in a different direction, but that doesn't make these kinds of decisions any easier."

Hart was a seventh-round draft pick in 2015 and became a starter last year. He started 20 games over the last two seasons and was a significant part of the Giants' unit-wide ineffectiveness at offensive line both last year and this year. According to multiple reports, Hart showed up at the facility this week and told the Giants he was not going to play, and the team believes he inspired left tackle Ereck Flowers to do the same.

Gettleman isn’t playing. Clearing out locker room cancers. 👋👋. Made it easy for him when Hart came into the facility this week and told the staff he wasn’t playing this week. 😂. Nice try. Hopefully Gettleman continues to rid that OL room of guys who bring it down https://t.co/fcm9BJPOE7 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 30, 2017

Ereck Flowers did the same, per source. One player told me during the week Hart/Flowers were basically already packed and ready for the season to end. Totally checked out. #Giants https://t.co/JNVELCDKzW — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 30, 2017

Giants LT Ereck Flowers won’t play tomorrow, as @DDuggan21 said. There’s a fine line between can’t play because he was hurt and won’t play because of attitude. There was serious concern about the latter this week, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 30, 2017

More on Flowers: As @JordanRaanan said, he was checked out this week. I’m told the Giants feel Bobby Hart (cut this morning) nudged Flowers toward a don’t-care attitude this week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 30, 2017

So ... that seems like everything is totally fine and normal!

This has been an absolute disaster of a season for the Giants both on and off the field, with injuries and suspensions decimating the team throughout the year. It wouldn't be right for the year to end any other way than with reports of even more dysfunction.