New Giants GM Dave Gettleman starts cleaning house with Hart, Ross moves
Gettleman cut the team's starting right tackle and fired their vice president of player evaluation
New Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is not wasting time. Just two days into his new job, Gettleman has already begun cleaning house.
The Giants announced on Saturday that Gettleman has dismissed vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross, and that he's waived starting right tackle Bobby Hart.
"I worked with Marc when I was with the organization before," Gettleman said of Ross, who had been with the team since 2007. "I have great respect for him and high regard for his work. Clearly, we're going in a different direction, but that doesn't make these kinds of decisions any easier."
Hart was a seventh-round draft pick in 2015 and became a starter last year. He started 20 games over the last two seasons and was a significant part of the Giants' unit-wide ineffectiveness at offensive line both last year and this year. According to multiple reports, Hart showed up at the facility this week and told the Giants he was not going to play, and the team believes he inspired left tackle Ereck Flowers to do the same.
So ... that seems like everything is totally fine and normal!
This has been an absolute disaster of a season for the Giants both on and off the field, with injuries and suspensions decimating the team throughout the year. It wouldn't be right for the year to end any other way than with reports of even more dysfunction.
