New Giants GM on re-signing Odell Beckham: 'It makes a lot of sense'

The Giants are a team in flux after firing Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo in December, but now that they've hired Dave Gettleman as their new general manager, their future is beginning to take shape.

On Friday, Gettleman met with reporters and addressed the future of players like Odell Beckham and Eli Manning. He didn't make any guarantees, but he indicated that he wanted to re-sign Beckham and didn't rule out keeping Manning around for another season.

Let's start with Beckham, who lost his 2017 season to an ankle injury in Week 5 and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. When Gettleman was asked about re-signing Beckham, he acknowledged that it would be the wise decision.

"It makes a lot of sense, doesn't it?" Gettleman said, per ESPN. "You know [former Giants general manager] Ernie [Accorsi] told me something a long time ago. Don't quit on talent. Don't quit on talent."

Over the summer, Beckham said that he wanted to be the highest-paid player in all of football, which could complicate matters. There's no doubt that Beckham is one of the game's best receivers. Since he entered the NFL in 2014, he ranks second in touchdown catches. His 94.1 receiving yards per game is the second-highest average in NFL history. The Giants would be foolish to let Beckham leave, but that doesn't mean they'll be keen to give him the most lucrative contract in NFL history. Maybe they're concerned about his "distractions."

For what it's worth, Gettleman said he wasn't bothered by the incident between Beckham and Panthers cornerback Josh Norman in 2015. Gettleman was the Panthers' GM at the time.

"I have no idea what was going on in Odell's head in that game. I have no idea why all that happened," he said. "I would want to sit down with Odell and say, 'Why?' The bottom line is shame on me if I have any preconceived notion about guys as people because there is no way in God's green earth, I don't know these guys. Shame on me if I do. Everyone is going to get a fair shake. Believe it."

As for Manning, Gettleman didn't offer nearly as much information, but he indicated that there's a very real chance he will keep Manning around in 2018.

"Listen, Eli has won a lot of games. He's a great competitor," he said. "He's very intelligent. He and I are going to talk, and, if what I saw in Philadelphia was not a mirage -- and I don't believe it was -- then we'll just keep moving."

In the game Gettleman cited, Manning threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns. Manning hasn't been at his best all season long, but he's been saddled with a subpar supporting cast and of course, he's never really been a superstar in the regular season. He's always been a durable quarterback who's capable of getting hot during the playoffs.

A quarterback like that still holds value, but considering the overall state of the Giants (bad), how high they'll pick in the draft (No. 2 entering Week 17), and what Manning is owed next year ($22.2 million), they might want to move on to someone younger and cheaper.