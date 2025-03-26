When the New York Giants agreed to sign veteran quarterback Jameis Winston on a two-year deal last week, many assumed that meant he would be New York's veteran, bridge starting quarterback.

The team's signing of Russell Wilson on Tuesday sunk the notion that Winston will be the Giants' starting quarterback. The 36-year-old, 10-time Pro Bowl signal-caller confirmed Wednesday that he was promised that role after signing his one-year contract with $10.5 million guaranteed that is worth up to $21 million, per ESPN.

"I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day," Wilson said, via SportsNet New York at his introductory press conference on Wednesday. "To be able to lead, I think this team is really looking for someone to lead them in every way in terms of the process, in the offseason, during the season, our habits, our thought process and how we create a great, winning culture. How to continually establish that, to really build on the things we do well and the things that we continue to need to do. So, I think the big part for me is man, just try to -- this is going to be my 14th year -- lead an amazing group of men that really have big hopes and goals and dreams and desires. We all have to share the same goal, so I think the best part about it is I get to be around a lot extremely, extremely talented guys."

Wilson enters 2025 on his third team in the last three seasons after being a Denver Bronco (2022-2023) and a Pittsburgh Steeler (2024) of late. He got off to a strong start with Pittsburgh last season before fading down the stretch.

Russell Wilson (2024 season) First 7 starts Last 5 starts W-L 6-1 0-5 Completion percentage 64.8% 63.2% Passing yards per game 254.9 193.6 Pass yards/attempt 8.4 6.4 Total TD-TO ratio 13-5 7-4 Passer rating 103.9 88.9

The bar for Wilson in New York is pretty low considering the Giants are fresh off of their worst season in franchise history with a 3-14 record in 2024.