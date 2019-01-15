New Jets coach Adam Gase says he doesn't know what a meme is, despite becoming a meme
'I don't have Twitter. I don't have Instagram. I don't look at the internet.'
Taking a new job is often a journey of self-discovery. For Adam Gase, who was just introduced as the next head coach of the New York Jets, his latest gig is already taking him to new places. Specifically, it's teaching him about memes and how he became one.
During his introductory press conference on Monday, the internet was amazed by Gase's unsettling body language -- specifically his relentless twitching and eye movement. I mean, come on ... just look at the highlights.
That is a human being that looks like he needs a hard reset, so it's no surprise that the internet had some fun with it. His eyes stole the show and Gase quickly became a trending meme on social media.
When asked about it by YES Network after the press conference on Monday, Gase seemed rather stupefied by the concept of memes.
"I don't even know what that is," Gase said. "I don't have Twitter, I don't have Instagram, I don't look at the internet, I don't really watch TV, I watch movies. That's it. The only time I get to know anything is when somebody tells me."
Well, Gase has officially been put on notice about memes. Considering the way things kicked off and the amount of scrutiny that typically comes with a job in New York sports, well, that information will probably come in handy down the road. He may want to stick to his policy of completely ignoring the internet.
