New Lions coach Matt Patricia: 'Analytics have been involved with football forever'

Jon Gruden last coached in the NFL in 2008, and hasn't been on the Raiders' sideline since 2001. But now he's back in Oakland where he's tasked with getting the Silver and Black back to the playoffs after a disappointing 6-10 campaign.

A lot has changed in the decade since Gruden was a coach; offenses are more pass-happy and as a consequence, defenses are more reliant on subpackages. And perhaps one of the biggest differences between now and then is the advancement in analytics. But Gruden made it clear when speaking with reporters at the NFL combine last week that he isn't a big fan of statistical analysis.

Gruden on analytics and “doing things the old fashioned way.” #Raiders pic.twitter.com/Rx3WVMcEja — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 28, 2018

"I'm trying to throw the game back to 1998," Gruden told reporters … "I'm not going to rely on modern technology. I will certainly have some people that are professional that can help me from that regard. But I still think doing things the old fashioned way is a good way."

But here's the thing: While computing power and technology have made gathering data -- and then consuming it -- much easier, it's not like data analysis is a new development. New Lions coach Matt Patricia, who spent the previous 14 seasons as a Patriots assistant, made this point recently.

"It's a buzzword, right? Analytics. Everybody wants to talk about it," Patricia said, via the Detroit News' John Niyo. "But I think analytics have been involved with football forever. We call 'em tendencies. That's all it was before and now it became 'analytics.' So I think that's important. Every single coach does it, and there's people in the organization who look at different things that maybe take a lot of time to analyze, while coaches are working on something else."

The Patriots used analytics and that, along with sound coaching and personnel decisions, combined for a lot of winning football. Not surprisingly, Patricia is looking to bring that consistency to Detroit, which explains why he hired David Corrao as his director of football research, the same position Ernie Adams held in New England.

"There is some truth to what [Gruden's] saying," Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzo told "Good Morning Football" on Thursday. "There's a lot of data some teams aren't necessarily tapping into but PFF works with 30 out of 32 teams -- I think it's soon to be 32 -- there are varying levels of using all that information [but] they're all using it at a point where it's going to help them in their game-planning, it's going to help them in specific areas. ... The biggest takeaway -- and I was at the combine last week and I've worked with all 32 teams -- they're all at different levels. So they're all using it to a point, maybe even including Jon."