Lions coach Matt Patricia has already installed the Patriots' 'Do your job' motto

"Do Your Job" no longer belongs entirely to the New England Patriots. Another NFL team has installed the motto within their own facility this offseason. The mystery team in question should come as no surprise given that its general manager and coach both come from New England.

As the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett revealed in a story on Thursday, new Lions coach Matt Patricia has already brought the motto over with him from New England to Detroit. According to coaches and players, the words have been posted within the walls of the team's facility.

"That's one of the signs that, when you walk in the building, it says, 'Do Your Job,'" said defensive line coach Bo Davis.

So where is it? That's the only part that remains a mystery.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to tell you where it is," quarterback Jake Rudock said.

Frankly, the slogan itself isn't all that interesting. It's pretty much the most Patriots-Belichick type of slogan ever, right up there with "No days off." What is interesting -- rather what will be interesting to watch -- is if Patricia will succeed as his own head coach while borrowing from Belichick's methods.

Plenty of coaches have left New England and used Belichick's unforgiving methods with their own teams. Most have failed, especially in recent years. There was Josh McDaniels, who got off to a great 6-0 start with the Broncos before losing eight of the final 10 games of the season. He was eventually fired with a 11-17 record. There was Eric Mangini, who went 33-47 as the coach of the Jets and Browns. There was Romeo Crennel, who went 28-55 with the Browns and Chiefs. And there was Charlie Weis, who went 41-49 at the college level.

Not every Belichick disciple has failed, with Nick Saban being the most notable of the success stories while someone like Texans coach Bill O'Brien has seen both success and failure as he continues to write his post-Belichick story. But more often than not, Belichick's assistants have flopped as head coaches, and it's worth wondering if their failures are at least partly due to Belichick's unrelenting system not working without Belichick there to run the system himself.

Of course, just because Patricia is stealing a slogan from the Patriots doesn't mean he's trying to be a Belichick clone. But he's definitely bringing some elements he learned from Belichick with him to Detroit. Whether or not that translates to success remains to be seen.

Unlike Patricia and most of his former assistants, Belichick has more than just a nice slogan at his disposal. He also has Tom Brady. And unlike the slogan, Patricia can't bring Tom Brady with him to Detroit.