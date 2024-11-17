In anticipation of making his on-field debut with the Detroit Lions, pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is tapping into the Motor City's sports history. As Smith arrived at Ford Field leading up to the Lions' matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, he could be seen donning a Rasheed Wallace Detroit Pistons jersey, and the parallels between the two players are what's noteworthy.

In 2004, the Pistons traded for Wallace, who then helped the franchise catapult to an improbable NBA Finals appearance and championship over the Los Angeles Lakers. Two decades later, the Lions are looking for Smith -- who they traded for at the deadline earlier this month -- to possibly be their version of Wallace as they push for a championship of their own, and it seems like the 32-year-old is eager to pick up that mantle.

The Lions traded a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Smith and a 2026 seventh-rounder. Adding another skilled pass rusher was a clear need for Detroit as it looks to make a run to a Super Bowl appearance, particularly following the loss of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a significant leg injury in Week 6 that is expected to sideline him for the season. Smith should help cushion the blow of losing Hutchinson and provide the Lions with the ability to pressure the quarterback.

Smith did not play in Week 10 but is now slated to make his long-awaited debut on Sunday.

"Yeah, we'll work him in, we'll make sure that we use him appropriately," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters this week of Smith's usage in Week 11, via Lions Wire. "Look, he's going to play on all downs, but we're going to maximize what he's got in the tank to help us. I guess, if you -- pitch count, yes, somewhere in there we'll get him some."

Through nine games for the Browns this season, Smith has tallied five sacks and seven quarterback hits.