Running back David Montgomery is switching sides in the NFC North this season. The former third-round pick of the Chicago Bears signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions, because he wants to win.

During an NBA2k stream with his teammate, Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Montgomery spoke about how the Bears' losing took the fun out of football for him.

"That's all I was used to," Montgomery said of the Bears' losing, via NBC Sports. "And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I'm a competitor. I like to compete. That's what football's about. It's so refreshing to be in a place where that's appreciated."

The Bears of course went a league-worst 3-14 in 2022, which earned Ryan Poles and Co. the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions on the other hand recorded their first winning season since 2017, finishing 9-8 after defeating Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers in thrilling fashion in the regular-season finale. Detroit is favored to win the NFC North in 2023.

Montgomery rushed for 801 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games played last season. His best season came back in 2020, when he rushed for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns in just 15 games played. While Montgomery is excited about the prospect of winning more games, he's going to have to work hard to earn his touches. Detroit spent its first draft pick on a running back in Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama, who enters the league as an electric weapon with the fourth-shortest odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (+700), per Caesars Sportsbook.