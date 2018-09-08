New-look Seahawks secondary takes another hit as potential starter goes on IR

There's been a lot of change in the Seattle Seahawks' secondary over the past year or so.

Longtime stalwarts Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor are gone, as the former was released and then signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, while the latter retired due to an injury suffered last season. Former defensive backs coach and then defensive coordinator Kris Richard left the team as well, for a similar position with the Dallas Cowboys. Even star safety Earl Thomas was away from the team until earlier this week due to his desire for a new contract.

In the past week, Byron Maxwell was released with an injury designation, bringing even more change to a position where he at least would have provided some continuity to the previous era. And now, potential starting cornerback Dontae Johnson is going on injured reserve, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Tough blow before Week 1: The #Seahawks are putting starting CB Dontae Johnson on IR, per sources. Johnson popped up on the injury report this week with what Pete Carroll called a groin strain. Not considered serious, but availability was in doubt for Week 1. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 8, 2018

Johnson was expected to start across from Shaquil Griffin, whom the team drafted last year in the third round. Griffin will still man one side of the field for the Seahawks and he is potentially a very strong option, but the rest of the depth chart at the position is a big question mark now with both Maxwell and Johnson down.

Behind Griffin, the Seahawks have former Patriots special-teamer Justin Coleman, journeyman Neiko Thorpe, and converted safety Tre Flowers, who was selected in the fifth round of this year's draft. They have a strong safety duo behind them in Thomas and Bradley McDougald, but we don't yet know if Thomas will be active for the opener after he missed most of the offseason program.

The Seattle defense has been one of the best in the NFL for the last several seasons, riding the strength of elite units at all three levels. One of the year's biggest questions will be whether they can maintain elite play on the back end after undergoing so much turnover and relying on so many unproven options.