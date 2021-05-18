Another day, another big name swapping jersey numbers in the NFL. In the wake of the league loosening restrictions on which digits different positions can wear, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen has announced via Twitter that he's switching to No. 6 for his second season in the NFL. Drafted 28th overall out of LSU in 2020, the defender wore No. 48 as a rookie starting on Baltimore's defense. Now, he'll be back in a single digit for the first time since suiting up for the Tigers in college.

Queen likely would've switched to No. 8, which he wore at LSU, if star quarterback Lamar Jackson hadn't already laid claim to that number in Baltimore. He is far from the only notable name to move to a single digit since the NFL permitted new position groups -- including running backs, wide receivers and cornerbacks -- to wear anything between 1 and 49. Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (now No. 2), Texans running back Mark Ingram (No. 2), Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (No. 3) and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (No. 2) are among those who've already traded in old numbers for new ones.

Queen's swap comes early in a career that began on a strong note in 2020. As a rookie, the linebacker started all 16 games for Baltimore, logging 106 tackles and three sacks to go along with 10 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.