The NFL and partner Aristocrat Gaming unveiled new NFL-themed slot machines on Thursday as the league is continues to expand its presence in the gambling world. The slot machines are licensed by the league, and should be seen throughout United States casinos in the fall.

"The unveiling of the first NFL-themed slot machines represents an opportunity to bring the League closer to our fans in a new area," said NFL senior vice president of Consumer Products Joe Ruggiero said in a statement.

Aristocrat Gaming came to a multi-year agreement with the NFL for the licensed slot machines back in 2021.

"I truly believe that this could be an industry changing event for for slot machines and for casinos themselves ... pushing the boundaries, driving innovation to something that really has never been done before," Aristocrat Gaming CEO Hector Fernandez told CNBC.

The NFL-themed slot machines will have customizable skins and gamblers will be able to choose their favorite teams on the machines, while also seeing videos of iconic moments and stadium fight songs.

While its still early days in the NFL and other sports leagues openly embracing gambling as laws around the country have changed in recent yeas, the league is dealing with some issues involving players betting on NFL games and at team facilities, which are both prohibited. Several players have been suspended for gambling violations, including Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, for betting on NFL games while a member of the Atlanta Falcons and 2022 Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams for placing a mobile wager at the team facility.

On Monday, the NFL announced that Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike had been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. Uwazurike is the 10th player this year to be suspended for violating the NFL's sports betting policy.