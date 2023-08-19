The New Orleans Saints announced on Saturday that tight end Jimmy Graham spent Friday night in a Los Angeles-area hospital after having "experienced a medical episode, which resulted in him becoming disoriented." The Saints went on to say that Dr. John Amoss believes Graham likely suffered a seizure.

The Saints' official statement reads as follows:

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

TMZ had reported earlier in the day that Graham was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest after he was seen "wandering in traffic."

The Saints are in Los Angeles for their preseason game against the Chargers, which is expected to be played as scheduled, per multiple reports. Graham spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Saints, blossoming into a star and one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He went on to play three seasns with the Seahawks and two each with the Packers and Bears before sitting out the 2022 campaign. He re-signed in New Orleans earlier this offseason.