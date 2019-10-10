New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch, stream on CBS and CBS All Access

The Saints (4-1) are heading down to Jacksonville on Sunday to take on the Jaguars (2-3) for a Week 6 showdown.

Both of these clubs have dealt with similar storylines this season as each starting quarterback has gone down due to injury. For the Jags, they place Nick Foles on IR due to a broken left clavicle, while New Orleans has Drew Brees sidelined for a significant amount of time due to a thumb injury, but he is expected to return. Despite losing both quarterbacks, each club has fared pretty well with their backups as rookie Gardner Minshew as come out of nowhere to help keep the Jaguars respectable and Teddy Bridgewater has won each game he's started for the Saints.

Now, these two quarterbacks will square off against one another on Sunday, but before we jump into this matchup more, let's lay out how you can watch this contest.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

New Orleans comes into Week 6 after a breakout game for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bridgewater, who is filling in for the injured Drew Brees, was able to explode for four touchdowns and 314 yards on 26 of 34 passing en route to a 31-24 victory. Bridgewater has been able to keep the Saints afloat since he came in as the starter for Brees, but this was his first game that he really was in tune with the offense and the production showed.

Defensively, Sean Payton's unit has been a middle of the road bunch on the year and haven't exactly given the offense breathing room and ranks 20th in the league in DVOA.

That win against Tampa Bay, however, did put the Saints in the driver's seat in the NFC South race at 4-1 and will look to try and cushion their lead for whenever Brees is able to suit back up.

As for Jacksonville, they are coming into Sunday following a 34-27 loss to the Panthers. They've been running hot with quarterback Gardner Minshew, but the rookie did fumble three times in that loss despite throwing for 374 yards and two touchdowns. Leonard Fournette has started to heat up over these last two games as the running back has topped 100-yards rushing in back-to-back games, which features a 225-yard day in Week 4 against the Broncos.

Of course, when you talk about the Jaguars defense, the first name that is brought to mind is cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He's been out for the past few weeks as he deals with a back injury along with initially requesting a trade from the organization. The team has been adamant that they will not move him and his status for Sunday remains up in the air. Through five games, Jacksonville's defense is 25th in the league in DVOA and are allowing 382 total yards per-game, which ranks i the bottom half of the league.

Prediction

The Jaguars are 1-point favorites heading into this matchup, which is essentially a pick 'em. Gardner Minshew has been a solid backup for Jacksonville after Nick Foles went down, but he has coughed up the ball plenty during his time as the starter. I expect those turnovers to continue on Sunday and against this Saints offense with Teddy Bridgewater emerging I think the Jags fall because of it

Pick: Saints 27-17 over Jaguars