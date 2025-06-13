Veteran running back Cam Akers is on to his fifth team in three years. The New Orleans Saints are set to sign the former second-round pick, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini, after they welcomed him this month to minicamp. He will join the franchise as a backup to Alvin Kamara, along with returning secondary option Kendre Miller and rookie Devin Neal.

Following his Super Bowl LVI victory, Akers lost his grip on the starting job with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and has bounced around multiple rosters. He had two separate stints with the Minnesota Vikings and started two games last season for the Houston Texans. Not since his final full season with the Rams did Akers rush for more than 444 yards, but he displayed immense upside early in his career.

"I'm still hungry and I'm young," Akers said at Saints mandatory minicamp. "I've got a lot of tread on my tires, and I want to rewrite my story personally."

Akers attended Saints minicamp as an unrestricted free agent. His last contract was a one-year, $1.175 million deal which he initially signed with the Texans. The Vikings took on the majority of his contract when he joined the team for the final 12 games of the 2024 season. Between the two teams, Akers handled 104 carries for 444 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 68 yards and three scores.

"I'm blessed to be able to have this opportunity," Akers said. "I've been through a lot in my career. I can't let it affect these type of opportunities. So I'm coming out and having my head on right and attacking these opportunities."

Following his selection with the 52nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Akers, a Florida State product, started five games with the Rams and was an instant contributor both on the ground and as a receiver. He missed the first 17 weeks of the next season after he tore his Achilles tendon but bounced back in 2022 with a career year en route to a Super Bowl crown.

"Cam is an experienced player," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "He's done a lot throughout this league. As you go through this, you're always trying to evaluate as many players as you possibly can. So we felt like it was a great opportunity, and we are fired up that he was wanting to come out here."

For his career, Akers holds a tally of 2,025 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. That does not include the additional 432 yards and two scores he logged in three trips to the postseason, two with the Rams and one with the Vikings.