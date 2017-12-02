New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers odds: Picks from expert who's 44-19 on NFL totals

The New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday during Week 13 of the NFL season in a battle of 8-3 teams. New Orleans is a five-point favorite, up 1.5 from an open of 3.5.

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48, up a half-point from an open of 47.5.

Before you bet on a high-profile game like this featuring elite NFC South rivals, you'll want to hear what Mike Tierney has to say.

Last week, Tierney told SportsLine readers to go Under 54 in the Saints' game against the Rams. The result: 46 total points on the scoreboard -- another easy cash. Anyone who followed his advice easily cleared the Under by eight points.

Tierney has been crushing the books for two years now, going an astonishing 44-19 on NFL Over-Under picks since the beginning of last season. And he went 4-1 last week alone.

Now, Tierney has analyzed every matchup, every trend, and every angle for Panthers-Saints and locked in his Over-Under pick.

Tierney knows the Over has hit in 13 of the Saints' past 19 home games, a 68 percent clip. And entering Week 13, New Orleans is fourth in points per game with 29.3.

Five of the past six meetings between the Panthers and Saints have gone Over. And in their past two outings, Cam Newton and Co. have scored 80 points.

And Newton has been getting it done with his legs. He's rushed for at least 80 yards in two of his last three games and scored twice on the ground over that span. In the previous eight games, he hit 50 yards rushing just twice.

But just because the trends favor the Over doesn't mean it hits, especially in a divisional game late in the season.

The Week 3 matchup between these teams generated 47 points, one less than this week's total. In that game, Newton was intercepted three times.

Don't sleep on the defenses, either. Carolina and New Orleans rank in the top 12 in points allowed at 18.8 and 20.2.

And whereas the Saints of old aired it out, the 2017 Saints are a run-first, grind-it-out team. Drew Brees has thrown for multiple touchdowns just twice in the past six games.

Panthers rookie RB Christian McCaffrey is questionable with a shoulder injury. He is tops among running backs in targets with 84 and second in receptions with 59.

