New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

The new-look Cowboys, who have won three straight games and three of four overall since acquiring Amari Cooper, will face the toughest test of their season when they host the 10-1 Saints on Thursday night. On Week 13 of "Thursday Night Football," it's Saints-Cowboys in a clash of NFC playoff-caliber teams.

But only one of these teams is a Super Bowl contender. The Saints haven't lost since Week 1. They've ripped off 10 straight wins. They've won their past three games by an average margin of more than 30 points per game. Drew Brees is the clear frontrunner for MVP and their defense is suddenly rolling. The Cowboys, on the other hand, have made modest improvements on the offensive side of the ball since trading for Cooper, who just led them to a huge win over the Redskins on Thanksgiving. A victory over the Saints wouldn't just give the Cowboys some separation in the NFC East. It'd also give them some hope that they can contend with the top teams come January.

