Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints

Current Records: Jacksonville 4-2, New Orleans 3-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jaguars are 0-2 against the Saints since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Jacksonville Jaguars will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome. The Jaguars will be hoping to continue their four-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Jacksonville gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They strolled past the Colts with points to spare, taking the game 37-20. Jacksonville pushed the score to 31-6 by the end of the third, a deficit Indianapolis cut but never quite recovered from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Jaguars to victory, but perhaps none more so than Travis Etienne Jr., who rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence was another key contributor, throwing for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the Jaguars' defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored New Orleans last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 20-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Texans. New Orleans gained 133 more yards on the day, but it was Houston that made the best of use of them.

The Saints' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Derek Carr, who threw for 353 yards and a touchdown, and Rashid Shaheed who picked up 85 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Saints dominated in the air and finished the game with 357 passing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Texans only passed for 199.

Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 4-2 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 3-3.

The Jaguars are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 1-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 40 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 8 years.