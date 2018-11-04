New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Sunday's NFC showdown
We're bringing you live updates from one of the best games of the season between two NFC contenders
It's only Nov. 4, but home-field advantage in the NFC might be decided on Sunday when the 8-0 Rams visit the 6-1 Saints. Sunday's game in New Orleans isn't just the best game of Week 9, it's also one of the best games of the season.
After surviving a scare from the Packers, the Rams are halfway to history, have runaway with the NFC West, and can now target the top seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Saints haven't lost since their Week 1 upset at the hands of the Buccaneers. A Rams win wouldn't lock up home-field advantage with still almost half of the season remaining, but it would give them a huge lead. A Saints win would pull them even with the Rams and give them the head-to-head tiebreaker.
That's what at stake on Sunday as the Rams enter as a slight favorite over the Saints. Will Todd Gurley and Jared Goff lead Los Angeles to a huge road win, or will Drew Brees and the Saints' offense outgun the Rams? CBS Sports will bring you live updates throughout the game, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap. Enjoy the game!
Thank you for joining us.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: Humphries goes off for Tampa
All of the best highlights from Week 9 are right here
-
Rams vs. Saints odds, picks, best bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Rams and Saints
-
SNF: Week 9 NFL DFS DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Broncos vs. Texans odds, top picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Texans vs. Broncos game 10,000 times
-
Harbaugh on the hot seat in Baltimore
This is apparently a playoffs-or-bust season for John Harbaugh
-
Titans vs. Cowboys odds, 'MNF' picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Jason Garrett and the Cowboys