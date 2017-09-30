New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins odds: Picks from expert with 3 straight Saints wins

The New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins head to London this week for the second NFL U.K. game of the season.



The Saints are three-point favorites after the line opened anywhere from pick'em to Saints favored by 2.



The Over-Under stands at 51.5, up a point-and-a-half from where it opened.



Last week, he was all over the Saints as big underdogs at Carolina. The result? Saints 34, Panthers 13. It wasn't even close.



Part of his success: He's a highly selective handicapper as evidenced by the fact that he's only picked three Saints game since the start of last season - and each time, he's been right. And amazingly, the Saints have covered by an average of 15 points every time - that's almost unheard of.

Cimini knows the Dolphins have had a rigorous travel schedule. After an unexpected week off to open the season, in Week 2 they were in Los Angeles and escaped with a 19-17 win. Then they had a disastrous performance in New York against the Jets in a game they almost were shut out. Now, they're flying all the way to London.

Cimini also knows Drew Brees has yet to throw a pick this season and is fresh off orchestrating a masterful Week 3 road win. Brees is fourth in yards (867), touchdowns (six), and rating (109.7). And those numbers have all come without WR Willie Snead in the lineup. Snead is questionable with a hamstring injury, but is eligible to return from suspension this week.

SportsLine's advanced computer model says Brees continues to roll, throwing for over 300 yards and two scores. It's also calling for Michael Thomas to post a solid 6-74 stat line.



But that doesn't mean the Saints cover in London. Snead's possible return will change the personnel rhythm Brees had unconsciously developed. And the Saints are coming off an arduous home loss to the Patriots in Week 2 and a divisional road game against the Panthers last week. Sunday's game far away from home has all the makings of a let-down, and it's against a Miami team that's sixth in points allowed at just 18.5.



