New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles score: Live updates, game stats, analysis for NFC Divisional Playoffs

One spot in the NFC Championship has already been claimed and the second spot will be up for grabs on Sunday when the Saints host the Eagles in the final divisional playoff game of the weekend.

Although the Eagles are the biggest underdogs of the divisional round, with the Saints favored by 8.5 points at most sportsbooks, that might actually be good news for Nick Foles, who has turned into one of the most unstoppable underdogs in sports history. Dating back to last season, Foles and the Eagles have won six straight playoffs games as an underdog, a streak that includes their shocking 16-15 wild-card win over the Bears.

If Foles and the Eagles are going to keep that upset streak going, they're going to have to do something that no NFL team has ever done: Beat Drew Brees and the Saints in the Mercedez-Benz Dome. Since Brees and Sean Payton arrived in New Orleans in 2006, the Saints have gone 5-0 in home playoff games, a record that includes a win over Foles and the Eagles in 2013, which still stands as Foles' only playoff loss.

Things could get crazy in the dome on Sunday, so to keep tabs on the Eagles-Saints game, make sure to follow along in our live blog below.