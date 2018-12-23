New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for Sunday's NFL game

A week after taking down the Patriots, the Steelers' attention turns to the Saints. Once again, the Steelers are facing a must-win scenario against a Super Bowl contender.

On Sunday, the Steelers will look to stay ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North by taking down a 12-2 Saints team that has been struggling offensively, but is peaking defensively. It's practically a playoff game for the Steelers. If they lose, they'll fall to 8-6-1, which means they'll be surpassed by the 9-6 Ravens, who earned a huge win over the Chargers on Saturday night. It's looking more and more likely the Steelers will need to win their final two games of the season if they hope to emerge with the division title. As for the Saints, they can clinch home-field advantage in the NFC with a win on Sunday.

Given the significance of the game, we'll be providing updates with our live blog, which you can find below. Check back after the game, because this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.