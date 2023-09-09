Who's Playing
Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints
Current Records: Tennessee 0-0, New Orleans 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Tennessee Titans will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 10th at Caesars Superdome.
Looking back to last season, New Orleans finished on the wrong side of .500 (7-10), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, the Titans sure didn't have their best season, finishing 7-10.
Looking ahead to Sunday, the game is expected to be close, with the Saints going off as just a 3 point favorite. They finished last season with a 7-10 record against the spread.
New Orleans ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 4-2 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,053.96. Sadly, the Titans will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-6 as such last year.
Odds
New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 41 points.
Series History
Tennessee has won 2 out of their last 3 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 14, 2021 - Tennessee 23 vs. New Orleans 21
- Dec 22, 2019 - New Orleans 38 vs. Tennessee 28
- Nov 08, 2015 - Tennessee 34 vs. New Orleans 28