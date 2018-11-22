New Orleans vs. Atlanta: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)

Current records: New Orleans 9-1; Atlanta 4-6

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Atlanta will have a real challenge on their hands on Thursday. They will challenge New Orleans on the road at 8:20 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 37-43 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Last Sunday, Atlanta were close but not close enough as they fell 19-22 to Dallas. Julio Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 6 passes for 118 yards and 1 touchdown. This was the fifth contest in a row in which Jones had over 100 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans might be getting used to good results now that the team has nine wins in a row. Everything came up roses for them against Philadelphia as the team secured a 48-7 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 38-7 advantage.

New Orleans's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 4-6. In their victory, New Orleans relied heavily on Drew Brees, who passed for 363 yards and 4 touchdowns. Atlanta will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $250.50

Prediction

The Saints are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Falcons.

This season, New Orleans are 8-2-0 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 3-7-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Saints slightly, as the game opened with the Saints as a 13 point favorite.

Series History

New Orleans have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Atlanta.