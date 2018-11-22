New Orleans vs. Atlanta: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Saints vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: New Orleans 9-1; Atlanta 4-6
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Atlanta will have a real challenge on their hands on Thursday. They will challenge New Orleans on the road at 8:20 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 37-43 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Last Sunday, Atlanta were close but not close enough as they fell 19-22 to Dallas. Julio Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 6 passes for 118 yards and 1 touchdown. This was the fifth contest in a row in which Jones had over 100 receiving yards.
Meanwhile, New Orleans might be getting used to good results now that the team has nine wins in a row. Everything came up roses for them against Philadelphia as the team secured a 48-7 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 38-7 advantage.
New Orleans's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 4-6. In their victory, New Orleans relied heavily on Drew Brees, who passed for 363 yards and 4 touchdowns. Atlanta will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $250.50
Prediction
The Saints are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
This season, New Orleans are 8-2-0 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 3-7-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Saints slightly, as the game opened with the Saints as a 13 point favorite.
Series History
New Orleans have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Atlanta.
- 2018 - Atlanta Falcons 37 vs. New Orleans Saints 43
- 2017 - New Orleans Saints 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons 13
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 20 vs. New Orleans Saints 17
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 38 vs. New Orleans Saints 32
- 2016 - New Orleans Saints 32 vs. Atlanta Falcons 45
- 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 17 vs. New Orleans Saints 20
- 2015 - New Orleans Saints 31 vs. Atlanta Falcons 21
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Expert picks: Bears at Lions
Find out who we're taking as the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions kick off the Thanksgiving...
-
Prisco's Week 12 Picks: Giants stun PHI
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 12, including the Giants getting their third-straight...
-
Peterson admits to hitting son with belt
The running back expressed his belief that physical forms of punishment are sometimes nece...
-
Injuries: Two key Lions out
Plus more on the first injury reports for Week 12
-
Jones compares Amari effect to Irvin
The Cowboys are 2-1 since acquiring Cooper via trade
-
Race for No. 1: Jaguars enter the fray
We have a new team in our race for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft