New Orleans vs. Atlanta live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)

Current records: New Orleans 9-1; Atlanta 4-6

What to Know

Considering their sizable disadvantage in the spread, Atlanta will have a real challenge on their hands next week. They will challenge New Orleans on the road at 8:20 p.m. ET Thanksgiving night. If the match is anything like the 37-43 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for Atlanta as they fell 19-22 to Dallas on Sunday. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from Julio Jones, who caught 6 passes for 118 yards and 1 touchdown. Julio Jones has been one of their standout athletes in their past three games.

Meanwhile, New Orleans might be getting used to good results now that the squad has nine wins in a row. They steamrolled Philadelphia 48-7. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 38-7 advantage.

New Orleans's win lifted them to 9-1 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. Drew Brees will be someone to keep an eye on after he passed for 363 yards and 4 touchdowns on Sunday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Atlanta's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Saints are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Falcons.

This season, New Orleans are 8-2-0 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 3-7-0 against the spread

Series History

New Orleans have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Atlanta.