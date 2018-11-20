New Orleans vs. Atlanta live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Saints vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: New Orleans 9-1; Atlanta 4-6
What to Know
Considering their sizable disadvantage in the spread, Atlanta will have a real challenge on their hands next week. They will challenge New Orleans on the road at 8:20 p.m. ET Thanksgiving night. If the match is anything like the 37-43 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was close but no cigar for Atlanta as they fell 19-22 to Dallas on Sunday. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from Julio Jones, who caught 6 passes for 118 yards and 1 touchdown. Julio Jones has been one of their standout athletes in their past three games.
Meanwhile, New Orleans might be getting used to good results now that the squad has nine wins in a row. They steamrolled Philadelphia 48-7. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 38-7 advantage.
New Orleans's win lifted them to 9-1 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. Drew Brees will be someone to keep an eye on after he passed for 363 yards and 4 touchdowns on Sunday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Atlanta's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Saints are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
This season, New Orleans are 8-2-0 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 3-7-0 against the spread
Series History
New Orleans have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Atlanta.
- 2018 - Atlanta Falcons 37 vs. New Orleans Saints 43
- 2017 - New Orleans Saints 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons 13
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 20 vs. New Orleans Saints 17
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 38 vs. New Orleans Saints 32
- 2016 - New Orleans Saints 32 vs. Atlanta Falcons 45
- 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 17 vs. New Orleans Saints 20
- 2015 - New Orleans Saints 31 vs. Atlanta Falcons 21
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Rams could make some weird history
The Rams could do something this week that no team has pulled off since 1938
-
Malcolm Jenkins calls out teammates
The veteran safety says Philadelphia must demand 'every drop' of effort from here on out
-
Thanksgiving Day NFL parlay, best bets
SportsLine's top NFL and college football experts pick a 4-team parlay that pays 10-1
-
Andy Reid noticed all the penalties
The Chiefs got called for a lot of penalties against the Rams
-
Week 12 survivor, knockout pool picks
National sportswriter Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 12 football survivor...
-
Rams say they 'rattled' Chiefs Mahomes
Dante Fowler believes the Rams pass rush got to the Chiefs quarterback