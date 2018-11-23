New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for NFL on Thanksgiving
We'll have all the action live as the Falcons try to be the team to slow down the juggernaut Saints
At 9-1, the New Orleans Saints just may be the class of the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have plenty of offense to go around, but Sean Payton's group is just as good, if not better. Perhaps the league's hottest team thanks to a nine-game winning streak, the Saints are fresh off a 48-7 blowout of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and behind quarterback Drew Brees' historic MVP pace at age 39, they have a chance to put a nail in their rival's coffin on Thursday night after first besting the Atlanta Falcons 43-37 back in September.
At 4-6, the Falcons are on life support, but an upset under the lights on Thanksgiving would go a long way in catapulting them back into the playoff picture. Atlanta's defense has also been about as porous as New Orleans' offense has been potent. Traveling to take on Brees won't be an easy task, but if ever desperation could be used as a motivating tool, it's Thursday.
As Atlanta and New Orleans clash for the second time this season, we'll be bringing you live updates of the game with our live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Falcons vs. Saints odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Drew Brees and the Saints
-
Elliott makes cash donation after TD
This is becoming a generous tradition
-
Cowboys vs. Redskins odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Redskins vs. Cowboys game 10,000...
-
Falcons vs. Saints odds, best NFL picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Falcons vs. Saints game 10,000 t...
-
NFL DFS: Optimal Week 12 DK lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Expert picks: Redskins at Cowboys
Find out who we're taking as the Washington Redskins head to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys...