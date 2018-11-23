New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for NFL on Thanksgiving

At 9-1, the New Orleans Saints just may be the class of the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have plenty of offense to go around, but Sean Payton's group is just as good, if not better. Perhaps the league's hottest team thanks to a nine-game winning streak, the Saints are fresh off a 48-7 blowout of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and behind quarterback Drew Brees' historic MVP pace at age 39, they have a chance to put a nail in their rival's coffin on Thursday night after first besting the Atlanta Falcons 43-37 back in September.

At 4-6, the Falcons are on life support, but an upset under the lights on Thanksgiving would go a long way in catapulting them back into the playoff picture. Atlanta's defense has also been about as porous as New Orleans' offense has been potent. Traveling to take on Brees won't be an easy task, but if ever desperation could be used as a motivating tool, it's Thursday.

As Atlanta and New Orleans clash for the second time this season, we'll be bringing you live updates of the game with our live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.