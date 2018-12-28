New Orleans vs. Carolina: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Saints vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Current records: New Orleans 13-2; Carolina 6-9
What to Know
New Orleans have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Carolina at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. New Orleans are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Carolina are stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
New Orleans received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 31-28 victory from a begrudging New Orleans squad.
Meanwhile, Carolina's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell to Atlanta 10-24. If Carolina were hoping to take revenge for the 24-31 loss against Atlanta the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
New Orleans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so bettors better beware.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 13-2 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-9. In their win, New Orleans relied heavily on Alvin Kamara, who punched in 2 rushing TDs and caught 4 passes for 82 yards. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Saints are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, New Orleans are 10-5-0 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 6-9-0 against the spread
Over/Under: 44.5
Series History
New Orleans have won 5 out of their last 8 games against Carolina.
- 2018 - Carolina Panthers 9 vs. New Orleans Saints 12
- 2017 - New Orleans Saints 31 vs. Carolina Panthers 26
- 2017 - New Orleans Saints 31 vs. Carolina Panthers 21
- 2017 - Carolina Panthers 13 vs. New Orleans Saints 34
- 2016 - Carolina Panthers 23 vs. New Orleans Saints 20
- 2016 - New Orleans Saints 41 vs. Carolina Panthers 38
- 2015 - New Orleans Saints 38 vs. Carolina Panthers 41
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 27 vs. New Orleans Saints 22
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Steelers vs. Bengals odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Joe Mixon and the Bengals, and he's got his Week...
-
Mock Draft: Jaguars can't pass on Lock
Jacksonville's front office decides to go with experience at the quarterback spot
-
Best Week 17 DraftKings NFL DFS lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Steelers place Chris Boswell on IR
It's been a forgettable year for Boswell, who was a Pro Bowler a season ago
-
Titans vs. Colts: All the stats to know
Here's everything you need to know about the high-stakes battle between AFC South rivals
-
Prisco's Best Bets: Saints backups soar
Prisco says Teddy Bridgewater gives the Saints an edge, while Blake Bortles will play better...