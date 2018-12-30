New Orleans vs. Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)

Current records: New Orleans 13-2-1; Carolina 6-9-1

What to Know

New Orleans will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Carolina at 1:00 p.m. New Orleans will be strutting in after a win while Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Orleans received the perfect holiday gift last week. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 31-28 victory from a begrudging New Orleans squad. Among those leading the charge for them was Alvin Kamara, who punched in 2 rushing TDs and caught 4 passes for 82 yards.

Meanwhile, Carolina's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. They came up short against Atlanta, falling 10-24. If Carolina were hoping to take revenge for the 24-31 defeat against Atlanta the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

New Orleans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.

Carolina's loss took them down to 6-9-1 while New Orleans' victory pulled them up to 13-2-1. Giving up four turnovers, Carolina had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if New Orleans exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $94.26

Prediction

The Saints are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, New Orleans are 10-5-0 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 6-9-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 7 point favorite.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

New Orleans have won 5 out of their last 8 games against Carolina.