New Orleans vs. Carolina Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Saints vs. Panthers football game
New Orleans have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Carolina at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. New Orleans are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Carolina are stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
New Orleans received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 31-28 victory from a begrudging New Orleans squad.
Meanwhile, Carolina's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell to Atlanta 10-24. If Carolina were hoping to take revenge for the 24-31 loss against Atlanta the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
New Orleans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so bettors better beware.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 13-2 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-9. In their win, New Orleans relied heavily on Alvin Kamara, who punched in 2 rushing TDs and caught 4 passes for 82 yards. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bucs expected to bring Jameis back
Winston was suspended for the first three games of this season and lost his job to Ryan Fitzpatrick...
-
Bears vs Vikings odds, picks, prediction
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings
-
Eagles vs Redskins odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Redskins vs. Eagles game 10,000 ti...
-
Steelers vs. Bengals expert picks, bets
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Joe Mixon and the Bengals, and he's got his Week...
-
Mariota at risk of long-term damage
Mariota suffered a stinger last week and it sounds like the injury could be pretty serious
-
SNF: Titans vs. Colts odds, expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Andrew Luck and the Colts