New Orleans vs. Carolina updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

1st Quarter Recap

Although Carolina came into the contest as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from New Orleans. Carolina are way out in front after one quarter with a 19 to nothing lead over New Orleans. Carolina already have more points in this match than they finished with last week.

Carolina have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Cameron Artis-Payne and Kyle Allen. The former has rushed for 31 yards and 1 touchdown on 5 carries, while the latter has punched in 1 rushing TD. With nine completions in a row, Allen looks like he's just playing catch out in the backyard right now.

We'll see if they can keep up the pace after this early lead. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.

Game Preview

New Orleans have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Carolina at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. New Orleans are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Carolina are stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.

New Orleans received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 31-28 victory from a begrudging New Orleans squad.

Meanwhile, Carolina's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell to Atlanta 10-24. If Carolina were hoping to take revenge for the 24-31 loss against Atlanta the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

New Orleans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so bettors better beware.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 13-2 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-9. In their win, New Orleans relied heavily on Alvin Kamara, who punched in 2 rushing TDs and caught 4 passes for 82 yards. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.