New Orleans vs. Philadelphia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Saints vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Current records: New Orleans 8-1; Philadelphia 4-5
What to Know
Philadelphia will challenge New Orleans on the road at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Philadelphia now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The point spread favored Philadelphia last Sunday, but luck did not. They took a 20-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Carson Wentz, who passed for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns. Carson Wentz has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Philadelphia in each of their last seven games.
Meanwhile, New Orleans might be getting used to good results now that the team has eight wins in a row. They steamrolled Cincinnati 51-14. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-7.
New Orleans's win lifted them to 8-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. In their victory, New Orleans relied heavily on Drew Brees, who passed for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns. Philadelphia will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Saints are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Eagles.
This season, New Orleans are 7-2-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 3-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 39 vs. New Orleans Saints 17
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Patricia lectures on snow practice
That will definitely make the work environment more comfortable for everyone
-
NFL odds, Week 11 top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 11 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Packers fear broken thumb for Graham
Graham left Thursday night's loss to the Seahawks with the apparent injury
-
Pick Six Podcast: Week 11 NFL picks
R.J. White and Pete Prisco join Will Brinson to break down every single game on tap for Week...
-
Bears vs. Vikings statistics to know
Everything you need to know as the NFC North rivals square off
-
Week 11 tips: Odd Chiefs-Rams line move
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 11 lines