New Orleans vs. Philadelphia Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Philadelphia will challenge New Orleans on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Philadelphia now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The point spread favored Philadelphia last Sunday, but luck did not. They took a 20-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Carson Wentz, who passed for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns. Carson Wentz has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Philadelphia in each of their last seven games.

Meanwhile, New Orleans might be getting used to good results now that the team has eight wins in a row. They steamrolled Cincinnati 51-14. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-7.

New Orleans's win lifted them to 8-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. In their victory, New Orleans relied heavily on Drew Brees, who passed for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns. Philadelphia will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.