New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: New Orleans 12-2; Pittsburgh 8-5-1

What to Know

New Orleans will be home for the holidays to greet Pittsburgh on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. New Orleans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 32.79 points per game.

It was a close one, but last Monday New Orleans sidestepped Carolina for a 12-9 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Pittsburgh and New England, but their 55.5-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. Pittsburgh came out on top against New England by a score of 17-10. The win was a breath of fresh air for Pittsburgh as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

New Orleans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. If their 10-4 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 12-2 and Pittsburgh to 8-5-1. Alvin Kamara will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 67 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries last week. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Pittsburgh's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $305.06

Prediction

The Saints are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Steelers.

This season, New Orleans are 10-4-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 7-6-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 5.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.